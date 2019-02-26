Skip to content
Health News
Measles outbreak declared in LA County; LAX, UCLA and taco shops listed as exposure sites
NYC threatens $1,000 fines for unvaccinated residents in neighborhood hit by measles outbreak
Study: Number of kids going to ER with suicidal thoughts and attempts doubled
Flu cases remain widespread, season likely to last several more weeks
SDSU makes sudden change after teachers say building made them sick
More Health News Headlines
Nationwide recall alert issued for beef patties shipped to schools
Woman settles oral herpes lawsuit with Sephora
Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery
‘Inside Edition’ anchor Deborah Norville to undergo surgery for cancerous lump after viewer reaches out
U.S. measles cases at second highest since disease was eliminated in 2000
5 more flu deaths reported in county
Swimmers, surfers advised to avoid ocean, bays after recent rain
Brewery worker plans to fast and consume nothing but beer and water for Lent
Some adults may need another Measles vaccination, health experts say
Study finds trace amounts of pesticides in some beers, wines