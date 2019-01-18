Skip to content
Hawaii
2 Honolulu police officers killed in shooting
Video
San Diego woman missing in Maui for over a month
Surfer survives after shark bites chunk off his surfboard
Investigators looking for man accused of burying puppy in sand, leaving it to die
Oprah opens private road for Maui fire evacuation
More Hawaii Headlines
Hawaii decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana
Postal worker’s death leaves behind unanswered questions, storage unit full of stolen mail
Shark attack kills California man swimming off Maui, authorities say
Parasite in paradise: Rat lungworm disease confirmed in 3 Hawaii visitors
Maui yoga instructor who vanished weeks ago found alive
Waikiki Beach may soon be underwater due to climate change, new study reveals
FAA approves Southwest flights between Hawaii and California
Winter storm in Hawaii produced strong winds, high surf, and yes, even snow
Hawaii is considering a bill that bans cigarette sales to anyone under 100
Legendary great white shark filmed swimming with divers off Hawaii