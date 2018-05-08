Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hawaii volcano eruption
Hurricane Hector eyes Hawaii volcano
Lava from the Hawaii volcano has created a tiny new island off its coast
Volcanic explosions keep causing magnitude 5.3 quakes in Hawaii
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption has now destroyed more than 80 homes
USGS: Please don’t roast marshmallows over Kilauea
More Hawaii volcano eruption Headlines
Man says he was stranded, surrounded by lava for 12 days before being rescued by helicopter
Fast-moving lava sparks immediate evacuations in Hawaii
Hawaiian Volcano: What it’s like to operate ‘Lava Cam’
Blue flames join the lava light show on Hawaii during Kilauea eruption
Kilauea erupts again as Hawaiians struggle with toxic gas and lost income
Kilauea explosion ash cloud reached 10,000 feet
2 weeks after Hawaii volcano eruption, residents say it’s getting worse
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, launching plume of ash
Lower Puna vacation rentals ordered to stop operations
Hawaii residents leave offerings for volcano goddess Pele as lava destroys homes