Hate Crime
Police arrest man accused of hate crime attack on trolley
Video
Hate crime numbers up 40% in LA since 2016, officials say
Man accused in hate crimes against Muslim women to stand trial
Man gets 5 years for hate attack on teenage Syrian refugee
Hate crime suspected in trolley attack on Syrian refugee
More Hate Crime Headlines
Spike in hate crimes reported in Orange County
Poway synagogue shooting highlights role of online extremism
Police: California crash suspect targeted people he believed were Muslim
Investigators believe fires at 3 black churches were intentionally set
Police investigate North County mosque fire as arson, hate crime
Police sources: New evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack
Swastika painted on Poway home decorated for Hanukkah
Man shouts ‘Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!’ during performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Hate crimes increased by 17% in 2017, FBI report finds
Kroger shooting is being investigated as a hate crime