Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein moved from hospital to Rikers Island infirmary
Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts
Video
Woman says Harvey Weinstein yelled, 'You owe me!' before raping her
Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein for alleged ‘diabolical’ effort to discredit her
Harvey Weinstein facing new allegations of sex trafficking
More Harvey Weinstein Headlines
Harvey Weinstein charged with three additional counts of sex assault
Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape, criminal sexual act
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, sex abuse of two women
Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in to police
Harvey Weinstein’s attorney says client is ‘lonely and angry’
Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy protection
Seth MacFarlane joked about Kevin Spacey in 2005 ‘Family Guy’ episode
#MeToo: Twitter flooded with personal stories of assault
Harvey Weinstein sex assault scandal grows as more women come forward
Harvey Weinstein’s wife announces she is leaving him