Halloween
Off-duty cop dressed as Pennywise attacks fellow cop
Woman loses mother’s wedding ring while passing out Halloween candy
Tiny Halloween costumes take some terror out of the NICU for parents
Sun looks like flaming jack-o’-lantern in NASA photo
10 best haunted houses in the US
More Halloween Headlines
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy, poll finds
Celebrate Halloween every weekend with ‘Brick-or-Treat’ nights
Take pictures with Coco at Disneyland this Halloween
A petition to move Halloween is picking up steam
Father arrested for Northern California Halloween candy hoax
Man dressed as Ku Klux Klan member wins bar’s Halloween costume contest
Family goes all-out when decorating Carmel Mountain Ranch home for Halloween
Kids run Halloween cafe
What it takes to ‘work off’ fun-sized candy bar calories
Little girl awestruck by Michelle Obama’s portrait went as her for Halloween