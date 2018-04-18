Skip to content
ATF on the hunt for thousands of illegal machine gun conversion devices smuggled into US
Federal judge stays ruling declaring California’s gun magazine ban unconstitutional
Federal judge overturns state law banning gun magazines
Man finds 2 guns in middle of road during evening jog
School settles lawsuit over student’s expulsion for photo with gun
Residents swap guns for gift cards and skateboards at local church
Maker of 3D-printed guns begins selling blueprints, despite court order
Dancing FBI agent accused of accidental nightclub shooting allowed to carry gun again
Man shot along popular North Park thoroughfare
4-year-old accidentally kills 2-year-old brother after mistaking gun for toy
A luxury rental car dealer drives guns off the streets by trading rentals for weapons
Watch: Men make away with firearms in brazen daytime burglary
Debate rages as Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts ‘Gun Prom’
30 guns are missing from Compton City Hall, and there’s a $20k reward at stake
Dick’s Sporting Goods to destroy all guns pulled from shelves