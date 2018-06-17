Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Gun Violence
Lawmakers struggle with gun violence debate
Walgreens, CVS join retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in their stores
Los Angeles mayor launches ‘Louder Than Guns’ campaign
Virginia Beach shooter’s gun battle with police like ‘a war zone’
Grand jury recommends more training for school shootings
More Gun Violence Headlines
Students, survivors of Parkland school shooting lead town hall meeting in North County
Girl who wrote essay about gun violence is killed by stray bullet in Milwaukee
Benefit concert calls for gun violence prevention
Man shot 3 times in Oceanside