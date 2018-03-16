Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Gun Debate
Controversial gun show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds
Bill banning gun shows at Del Mar Fairgrounds heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk
Walgreens, CVS join retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in their stores
Judge rules Del Mar gun shows can continue for now
Sheriff says he’d rather go to jail than enforce proposed gun law
More Gun Debate Headlines
Supporters, protesters meet in Del Mar as gun show returns
Benefit concert calls for gun violence prevention
New gun laws take effect this weekend
Local gun store hosts ‘Train a Teacher Day’
Debate rages as Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts ‘Gun Prom’
Former NFL player apologizes after prom photo with daughter, handgun go viral
Pressure grows for Del Mar Fairgrounds to end gun shows
While others ‘marched for their lives,’ these activists marched for their guns
What you need to know about Saturday’s ‘March for Our Lives’
Custodian stole students’ money during walkout, sheriff says