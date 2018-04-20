Skip to content
Gun control
Sen. Toomey continues pushing for expanded background checks
White House considers phone app as potential background checks aid
Bill banning gun shows at Del Mar Fairgrounds heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk
Walgreens, CVS join retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in their stores
Walmart reduces ammo sales, asks customers not to bring guns
More Gun control Headlines
House Democrats from San Diego call on Senate to pass gun control bills
Sheriff says he’d rather go to jail than enforce proposed gun law
Teen accused of shooting at road sign, accidentally killing Marine on his front porch
Supporters, protesters meet in Del Mar as gun show returns
Benefit concert calls for gun violence prevention
New gun laws take effect this weekend
Convicted felon buys guns after passing background check, nearly kills landlord hours later
Photo of Kent State graduate carrying AR-10 on campus goes viral
NRA sues NY governor for ‘blacklisting’ the gun lobby
San Diego students walk out of school in protest of gun violence