graduation
High school students offer silent ovation while classmate with autism receives diploma
11-year-old boy struck by stray bullet celebrates graduation in hospital
Man pops the question at college graduation ceremony
Ohio high school’s valedictorian and salutatorian are identical twins
Teen beats cancer a second time just in time for prom, graduation
More graduation Headlines
Autistic senior who is usually non-verbal delivers inspirational graduation speech
Once-homeless teen who was bullied, called ‘Harvard’ for being bookworm gets Harvard scholarship
Quadruplets graduate from high school together
81-year-old graduates with Ph.D in philosophy
Subway delays lead college graduate to celebrate commencement on train
SD community colleges graduate record number of students
10,000 students to graduate from SDSU this weekend
Student’s viral tweet is the perfect response to stepdad who said he’d fail
Homeless single mom UC Berkeley bound
Kosovo refugee graduates top of her class at Cal State San Marcos