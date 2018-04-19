Skip to content
Governor Jerry Brown
JFK letters to former Calif. governor head to auction
Former Gov. Jerry Brown endorses Todd Gloria for mayor
Jerry Brown’s lasting legacy as California’s governor
California has a new rule: No more all-male boards
Trump administration sues after Calif. passes nation’s strictest net neutrality law
More Governor Jerry Brown Headlines
Gov. Brown signs bill allowing utility companies to move fire-related costs to customers
Governor signs bill preventing schools from punishing students with debt
California bans plastic straws in full-service restaurants — unless customers request one
Gov. Brown signs bill granting county neighborhood electric vehicle plan
Surfing becomes official state sport of California
Gov. Brown signs 3 bills from San Diego Assembly members
Daylight saving time measure heads to California’s November ballot
California passes strictest online privacy law in the country
California, other states sue Trump administration to defend ‘clean car’ rules
Trump: Feds won’t pay for CA’s National Guard troops