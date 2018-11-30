Skip to content
good samaritan
Man gives free haircuts to homeless veterans for Memorial Day Weekend
Store owner saves teen being chased by armed assailants
Sisters sell lemonade to pay off classmates’ school lunch debt
Shaq buys shoes for teen who couldn’t afford size 18 sneakers
Officers buy hit-and-run victim a new wheelchair to aid her recovery
More good samaritan Headlines
Firefighters finish pouring concrete for man who had medical emergency
Man wins lottery day after donating a few dollars to a homeless person
Man demolishes childhood home to create golf course for neighborhood kids
Man shot to death while paying for others’ meals at Waffle House
Dad arrested for breaking traffic laws while rushing daughter to hospital; nurses bond him out
These acts of kindness warmed hearts during the deep freeze in the Midwest
Homeless man given AFC Championship tickets after helping Chiefs player
Mom looking for good Samaritan who helped son buy her Christmas present
Woman stabbed to death after she stopped to give someone money
High school dance team helps save man’s life