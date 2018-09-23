Skip to content
One-armed golfer makes hole-in-one at PGA Tour event
He’s back! Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major title
Top female golfers will tee off at the Kia Classic
Golf and craft beer on tap this weekend in Fallbrook
Local teen gets a shot at golf’s Drive, Chip & Putt Championship
Local golfing legend Gene Littler dies at 88
Fun things to do at Farmers Insurance Open
Mickelson won’t play Farmers Insurance Open, breaking 2-decade streak
Tiger Woods to kick off 2019 season at Farmers Insurance Open
Rory McIlroy commits to play in Farmers Insurance Open
Callaway Golf completes $476 million acquisition of Jack Wolfskin
Expenses spiking at San Diego city golf courses; Mission Bay, Balboa still losing money
Rancho Santa Fe’s Phil Mickelson wins ‘The Match’ over Tiger Woods
Local All-Star golf team preparing for PGA Junior League Championship
Tiger Woods wins a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2013