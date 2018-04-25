Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Golden State Killer
Golden State Killer suspect may face death penalty
Trial of Golden State Killer suspect to be held in Sacramento
1975 killing of ‘hero’ father linked to Golden State Killer: report
Suspected Golden State Killer appears in court
Suspected Golden State Killer must provide new DNA samples, judge rules
More Golden State Killer Headlines
DA searches for links to ‘Golden State Killer’ in local cold cases
Suspected Golden State Killer charged in 1978 double murder
Report: Police used DNA info on genealogy websites to track down Golden State Killer suspect
San Diego woman attacked by ‘Golden State Killer’ speaks out
40 years later, police believe they’ve nabbed the ‘Golden State Killer’