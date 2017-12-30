Skip to content
Golden Hill
Golden Hill school resumes classes after brief lockdown
Man convicted of gunning down father and son at local bus stop
Suspicious device prompts road closures in Golden Hill
Robber points gun at clerk during gas station heist
Mother of 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Police ramp up search for driver in hit-and-run that killed teen
Mistrial declared in case of man accused in double homicide at bus stop
Search on for driver in hit-and-run that killed young woman
‘I was just so scared’: Woman describes boyfriend’s final moments after shooting
SWAT standoff in Golden Hill ends with teen in custody
Man killed trying to run across freeway
Brush fire breaks out along SR-94 in Golden Hill
Several men arrested after carjacked Prius found in South Bay
Police search for gunman after teenager shot in back
Motorcyclist killed in Golden Hill crash