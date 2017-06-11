Skip to content
Gaslamp
Man found guilty in Gaslamp shooting that hurt deputy
Marine sentenced for setting fire to Gaslamp restaurant
Marine admits setting fire in Gaslamp restaurant
Man accused of shooting off-duty deputy takes stand in his own defense
Wrong-way scooter rider hit by car in Gaslamp
More Gaslamp Headlines
Police identify deadly Gaslamp shooting victim
Camp Pendleton Marine killed in Gaslamp stabbing identified
Veteran stabbed at bar over stolen valor claims, cops say
Man dancing with someone’s girlfriend hit in face with beer bottle, cops say
Man leaving Gaslamp nightclub shot in the shoulder
$6,000 reward offered in Gaslamp shooting that injured deputy
$10K reward offered in Gaslamp robbery, beating
Man dies after shooting at Horton Plaza