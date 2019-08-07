Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
gas leak
Gas leak prompts road closures in Coronado
Shoppers told to shelter in place during Otay Ranch gas leak
School told to 'shelter in place' during gas leak
Broken gas main capped near Logan Heights
Crews cap gas leak at Bird Rock construction site
More gas leak Headlines
Crews cap gas leak at elementary school
Walmart evacuated due to gas leak
Crews halt gas leak in Rancho Peñasquitos
Crews repair gas leak near Carlsbad park
Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Mission Beach
Gas leak near shopping center stopped by firefighters
Gas leak forces South Bay residents to evacuate
Zoo evacuated, closed after gas main break
Gas leak prompts evacuations near Mission Hills
Gas leak reported in North Park