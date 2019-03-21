Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Game of Thrones
‘Game of Thrones’ sets record with Emmy nominations
‘Game of Thrones’ is coming to Comic-Con
‘Game of Thrones’ finale sets new viewership record
A Song of Coffee and Water: ‘Game of Thrones’ leaves plastic bottle in shot during finale
Fans gather for ‘Game of Thrones’ finale party in North Park
More Game of Thrones Headlines
Millions expected to miss work after ‘Game of Thrones’ finale
The US Grant Hotel is serving up Game of Thrones cocktails
Parents are naming their babies after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters
Aaron Rodgers latest celeb to make ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo
Infamous coffee cup with ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo erased from episode
Coffee cup makes final cut in latest ‘Game of Thrones’ episode
‘Game of Thrones’ used 12,137 hairpieces and 4K gallons of fake blood
Jason Momoa shaved his beard and people are freaking out
‘Game of Thrones’ hits a new ratings high with season 8 premiere
‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke reveals she survived 2 brain aneurysms