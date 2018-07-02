Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fourth of July
Over half of stray pets taken in after 4th fireworks still not reclaimed
Humane Society welcomes more than 150 runaway pets after Fourth of July fireworks
DUI arrests up during July Fourth holiday, CHP says
125,000 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated throughout SoCal
Baked Alaska: Anchorage was 90 degrees on July 4th
More Fourth of July Headlines
Family hurt after fireworks explode in truck during road rage incident
Man pops the question during fireworks display
Residents reminded to keep pets indoors during fireworks
SEA180 to host 4th of July BBQ in Imperial Beach
Trump says 4th of July event will be ‘one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.’
Beach cleanup nets 1.5K pounds of trash after 4th of July
Thousands pack Westview High for annual fireworks show
Chula Vista girl fights rare cancer
Big Bay Boom preparations underway
‘Instant Justice’ offers beach cleanup diversion to avoid July 4th fines