Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
FOOD
Pumpkin Spice Spam is coming this fall
‘Apocalyptic’ fungus threatens banana production
Chipotle won’t charge extra for guac on National Avocado Day
On National French Fry Day, your questions about fries, answered
Pizza chain to start sell box of crusts – ‘everyone’s favorite part’
More FOOD Headlines
Burger King is now selling $1 tacos for a limited time
New brunch spot Morning Glory opens in Little Italy
I Love Poke festival returns to Bali Hai
Little Caesars testing out an ‘Impossible’ pizza
California restaurants can now add a 1% surcharge to help fight climate change
Meet the monster mountainside taco truck
Heinz announces two new mayo-mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust
Giant grapefruit breaks two world records
Check out the best deals for National Pizza Day Saturday
Google reveals the most searched Super Bowl recipes in each state