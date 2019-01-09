Skip to content
Flu Season
County’s flu death toll passes that of last season
County’s flu-related death toll climbs to 74
Number of county flu deaths jumps to 63
County’s flu death toll rises to 50
Local flu death count rises to 32
Fitbits can help predict flu outbreaks, researchers say
9 flu deaths reported last week in San Diego
Video
County flu cases rise nearly 70% in 1 week
Health officials confirm 7th flu death of the season
Sixth flu death reported in San Diego County
2 more flu deaths reported in San Diego County
Flu cases more than double last season’s count
North County man becomes third to die of flu this season
335 flu cases diagnosed since flu season began
2 more flu deaths in county bring season’s death toll to 11