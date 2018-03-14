Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Florida School Shooting
Home of Parkland survivor David Hogg ‘swatted’
Solemn graduation for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors
Parkland shooter recorded plans in chilling videos released by prosecutors
San Diego students walk out of school in protest of gun violence
Marjory Stoneman Douglas teacher arrested for leaving loaded gun in public bathroom
More Florida School Shooting Headlines
Nikolas Cruz and his brother might have $1 million in bank, attorney says
Parkland shooting suspect receiving ‘perverted’ love letters in jail
Retired Justice Stevens argues for repeal of 2nd Amendment
What we know about Emma Gonzalez, the fiercely outspoken teen who stunned America with her silence
San Diego leaders develop school-threat ‘plan of action’
Gunman dead, 2 students injured in Maryland high school shooting
DA’s Office investigated 19 threats to San Diego schools in last month
Video of teen who was only student out of 700 to walkout goes viral
As students rally across the country, Parkland shooter faces execution in court
Students walk out of class across San Diego in gun violence protest