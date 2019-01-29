Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
fitness
Local gym helps you reach 2020 fitness goals
Video
Luxury fitness experience opens in Little Italy
Video
Group fitness workout adds new tech in 2020
First ‘vibration yoga’ studio opens in Del Mar
Fitness class helps moms ‘get their sexy back’
More fitness Headlines
Local gyms add perks for self care awareness month
Synchronized indoor rowing classes kick off in San Diego
Check out this new place to get fit by the beach
Swim and spin with mermaid-inspired workouts
High tech workout machine combines weightlifting, virtual trainer
Local gym helps set up a personal training routine
71-year-old cancer survivor breaks world record for planking
Man dances off 200 pounds after doctors tell him he won’t live to see 30
Local fitness studio shows hidden way to fit in cardio
Health experts recommend the best exercise for your age