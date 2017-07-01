Skip to content
Fireworks
Boy fighting to recover after losing hand to firework on 10th birthday
Over half of stray pets taken in after 4th fireworks still not reclaimed
Man shot to death in dispute with armed couple angry about fireworks
Surveillance footage captures fireworks gone wrong in neighbor’s driveway
125,000 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated throughout SoCal
More Fireworks Headlines
Family hurt after fireworks explode in truck during road rage incident
Man pops the question during fireworks display
Preparations underway for Big Bay Boom
WATCH: Sky Show lights up the sky after SDSU wins home opener
Where to watch fireworks in San Diego
La Jolla fireworks show canceled due to lack of funding
Authorities remind San Diegans that fireworks are illegal
Big Bay Boom producer promises unique fireworks show
Free microchips for dogs ahead of fireworks