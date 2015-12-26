Skip to content
fires
Wind-fueled fire burns near Cal State San Bernardino
1 killed in series of suspected gas explosions across Massachusetts cities
Firefighters try to resuscitate dog killed in Mid-City house fire
Car fire sparks brush blaze near Mission Trails
Evacuations ordered as 225 acres burn in Fallbrook
Harmony Grove residents say proposed housing developments could hinder fire evacuations
Where victims of the West Fire can go for help
Public gets first look at new Mission Valley fire station
Scripps Ranch fire leaves 2 cats injured, melts cars
Garage fire leaves resident homeless
90-year-old woman loses son in East County house fire
Kitchen fire leaves family homeless
4 women escape fire blamed on smoldering cigarette
Oceanside house fire causes $100K in damage
Highway 101 reopens after fire erupts near Ventura