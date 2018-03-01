Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Firefighters
Firefighters finish pouring concrete for man who had medical emergency
4 firefighters injured in explosion at electric company in Arizona
Fill the firefighter boot drive takes over local intersections
Firefighters rescue very fat rat stuck in manhole cover
Firefighters buy an elderly woman a microwave so she can heat up her frozen meals
More Firefighters Headlines
Firefighter saves captain’s life with liver donation
SDG&E adds nation’s largest water-dropping helicopter to fire force
Firefighters get in free at Zoo Safari Park this month
Crews battle East County brush fire
WATCH: Local firefighter takes on 101-year-old in ping pong
‘I’m going back’: Fire captain injured defending Alpine shares his story
Bonsall home near Lilac Fire burn area destroyed by flames
Cop apologizes to firefighter with ‘sorry I tased you’ cake
Firefighters reunite with premature twins they saved at birth
Firefighters collect donations to support burn-injured children