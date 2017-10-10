Skip to content
FIFA
Here’s your FOX 5 viewing guide for FIFA Women’s World Cup
World Cup 2022: FIFA says 48-team tournament ‘feasible’
LGBTQ activists sneak in Pride Flag during World Cup in Russia
Russia knocks out Spain in penalty shootout
Kylian Mbappe scores twice as France knocks Lionel Messi’s Argentina out of World Cup
More FIFA Headlines
Landon Donovan breaks down World Cup Knockout Stage
Police ask soccer fans to refrain from celebrating on National City roads
Man tried to kiss Brazilian World Cup reporter on air – she wasn’t having it
Artificial earthquake reported in Mexico City after World Cup victory
Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick to earn Portugal a thrilling draw against Spain
San Diegans celebrate FIFA World Cup kick off
From headbutts to the ‘Hand of God’: 11 moments that shook the World Cup
USA fails to reach 2018 World Cup