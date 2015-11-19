Skip to content
Fiesta Island
Crews pull truck from Mission Bay
Body found floating near Fiesta Island ID’d
Nude body found floating near Fiesta Island
Fiesta Island’s most prominent tenant feeling left out of development plans
Driver leaves injured passenger after Fiesta Island rollover crash
More Fiesta Island Headlines
Woman who robbed expectant mother, stole police car pleads guilty
Motor home bursts into flames on Fiesta Island
Man arrested after attempting to set woman on fire
Man accused of trying to set woman on fire
Massive college party draws police to Fiesta Island
‘Christmas in July’ for San Diego OTL community
OMBAC Junior OTL Tournament open to youth this Father’s Day
Horse named ‘JLo’ breaks loose, runs free on Fiesta Island overnight
Two dogs attack woman, Maltese on Fiesta Island
Drug addict gets stiff prison term for plowing car into group of cyclists