fatal stabbing
Man arrested in fatal stabbing outside Burger King
Man to serve 7 years in prison for fatal stabbing
Man faces murder, assault charges in pair of Thanksgiving stabbings
Police search for attacker after man stabbed in neck dies
6 teens arrested after man is stabbed to death
More fatal stabbing Headlines
Police make arrest in fatal Chula Vista stabbing
Photos released of Pacific Beach deadly stabbing suspect
Man pleads guilty in deadly attack near Home Depot
Carlsbad woman stabbed 50+ times in ‘brutal’ attack, prosecutor says
Suspect in fatal stabbing in El Cajon identified
Man killed in East County alley stabbing
Man denies murdering father of 5 in road-rage stabbing
Homeless man who killed friend in North Park sent to prison
16-year-old stabbed to death by another teen girl at high school
Police make arrest after fatal stabbing at Balboa Park