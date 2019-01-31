Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fatal Shooting
LA teen dies in shooting at party on Valentine’s Day
Police ID woman allegedly shot to death by father of her children
Police ID teen killed in rec center shooting
Social media feud led to fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
Man dies after being shot in Poway apartment
More Fatal Shooting Headlines
Victim identified in fatal shooting at house party
Middle school football phenom fatally shot at prom party
Police make second arrest in deadly shooting outside liquor store
Man shot to death while paying for others’ meals at Waffle House
Suspect arrested in apparent road rage killing of 10-year-old girl
Teen convicted of killing dad at Scripps Ranch condo sent to juvenile prison
22-year-old arrested in deadly East County alleyway shooting
South Bay man denies murdering stepmother
Suspect identified in Alpine fatal shooting
Police arrest suspected Mid-City murderer