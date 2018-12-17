Skip to content
Fatal Pedestrian Crash
Man dies after breaking out of ambulance on freeway
Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash
Man faces felony hit-and-run charge in deadly pedestrian crash
Video
SUV fatally hits, drags pedestrian before driving away
Video
Van hits, kills woman as she walks on highway near casino
More Fatal Pedestrian Crash Headlines
Vehicle kills pedestrian on I-15
Truck kills pedestrian while pulling out of bank driveway
Pedestrian killed on freeway near Old Town
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-5 in Bay Park
Elderly man killed by car identified
Woman struck and killed by two police cruisers in Hillcrest
Man killed by trolley in South Bay
Pedestrian fatally struck near North County shopping center
Pedestrian fatally struck walking on I-8 mountain corridor
Man crossing street killed in Oceanside crash