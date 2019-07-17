Skip to content
Fatal Crash
Teen pleads not guilty in Mission Valley crash that killed 2
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in car crash
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed while splitting lanes during rush hour
1 killed in crash on I-5
Video
Medical emergency leads to fatal crash as SUV flies off freeway
More Fatal Crash Headlines
Truck full of teens crashes, killing 1
Video
Driver dies after car crashes into light pole
Video
Police ID Montana man as victim of fatal Corvette crash
Fatal crash closes roads in Clairemont
CHP investigates head-on crash that left 1 dead
Community helps mother who lost 2 sons in crash
1 dies after Ford Mustang crashes into parked vehicle
Police ID La Jolla man who died after crashing into 2 vehicles
Two killed after van stops in I-5 fast lane
Man convicted in DUI hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman