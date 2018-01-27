Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Farmers Insurance Open
Leishman rallies to win Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines
Rahm takes the lead at Torrey Pines with McIlroy lurking
Woods makes charge after fog delays start of play at Torrey Pines
100K golf fans expected to watch Farmers Insurance Open in person
Video
Tiger Woods seeks 83rd tour victory at Farmers Insurance Open
Video
More Farmers Insurance Open Headlines
Justin Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open begins with star-studded field
Fun things to do at Farmers Insurance Open
Mickelson won’t play Farmers Insurance Open, breaking 2-decade streak
Tiger Woods to kick off 2019 season at Farmers Insurance Open
Rory McIlroy commits to play in Farmers Insurance Open
Jason Day wins Farmers Insurance Open after sudden-death playoff
Alex Noren takes lead at Farmers Insurance Open
Virtual reality program teaches golf lessons by Rickie Fowler
SDSU alum Xander Schauffele hopes to make first cut at Farmers Insurance Open