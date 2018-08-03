Skip to content
Family Separations
Trump admin plans to allow longer detention of migrant families
Report: Migrant toddlers, infants separated from parents for up to 6 months
A court-ordered review has found 1,712 possible family separation cases so far
34 immigrant children released as more than 100 remain separated from parents
ACLU: Families separated at border don’t want kids to return to dangers of home
Government has contact numbers for 304 children in reunification case
Trump Administration seeks to keep undocumented immigrant families detained
Nearly 500 children still in federal custody in border separation case
About 500 kids remain in custody in family separations case
Judge ‘wholeheartedly’ approves family reunification plan
Judge leans toward allowing separated migrant children to pursue own asylum claims
Judge encouraged by recent push to locate parents separated from kids
Judge: Order halting deportations of reunited families to remain in place
HIV-positive shelter worker sexually abused 8 immigrant boys, court docs say
Judge: Government needs better plan for finding parents separated from kids