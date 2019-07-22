Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
fallbrook
2 dead after vehicle crashes 30 feet down ravine
10 students arrested after fight breaks out on high school campus
Video
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in car crash
Sentencing delayed for man who killed McStay family
Video
Passenger dies when car crashes into ambulance
More fallbrook Headlines
Hundreds lose power after car crashes into pole
Businesses evacuate after building catches fire
Nursery fined for contaminating nearby creek
Chain-reaction crash sends SUV into laundromat
Brush fire burns in Fallbrook
Brush fire breaks out at Camp Pendleton
Fallbrook crash leaves 1 dead
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in head-on crash
Firefighters pull man from burning van
Car spun, hit tree before killing teen driver