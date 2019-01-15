Skip to content
Escondido Police Department
Man shot in Escondido; suspected gunman in custody
6 men arrested in online prostitution sting
Man shot after fireworks show in Escondido
Man shot in Escondido
Woman stabs sister in head with chisel, cops say
More Escondido Police Department Headlines
North County cop arrested, accused of public intoxication
Escondido police officer who shot ex-con in foot identified
Man arrested after crashing into yard, running away, police say
Police search home of Little Caesers robbery suspect
Chase suspect shot in foot after firing at Escondido police
Suspect on the loose after 2 armed robberies in Escondido
Man surrenders after barricading himself inside North County Home
North County mother of 3 dies days after fight with brother
Wild chase in Escondido ends with several people in custody
19-year-old stabbed to death in Escondido