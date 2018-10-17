Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Entertainment News
The first ‘Frozen 2’ trailer is here
Study finds only one-third of film critics are women
Comedian Lil Dicky gets serious about Earth Day with all-star music video
‘Game of Thrones’ used 12,137 hairpieces and 4K gallons of fake blood
Ozzy Osbourne postpones tour as he recovers from health issues
More Entertainment News Headlines
Meet the man behind the organ during Padres games
San Diego School among national jazz finalist
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance took people off the deep end
50 bands to perform during Springboard West Festival
Disney fires actor after police say he tried to meet a 13-year-old for sex
Tekashi69 in federal custody for racketeering charges, sources say
San Diego Symphony unveils new concert series
‘Thank you, but don’t come again.’ Apu leaving the Simpsons
Taylor Swift writes a big check to a family struggling with medical bills
How ‘The Conners’ dealt with Roseanne’s departure