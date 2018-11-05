Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
embezzlement
Former biologist admits to embezzling more than $230K from San Diego Zoo
Woman sentenced to 2 years in jail for defrauding elderly aunt
Retired Border Patrol agent arrested on federal embezzlement charges
Former school district employee sentenced for embezzling $50K
Mom sentenced for embezzling thousands from South Bay PTA
More embezzlement Headlines
Bride embezzled over $93K to pay for wedding and butt lift, investigators say
Woman accused of embezzling from school district faces 3 years in prison
Woman accused of stealing $50K from Sweetwater Union High School District
Former South Bay PTA mom charged with stealing school funds
Former FBI paralegal sentenced for embezzling $250K