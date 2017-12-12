Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Election
John Cox arrives in San Diego ahead of Election Night
Young candidates host event at PB bar to encourage millennials to vote
Democrats hope for path to City Council supermajority
Early voting numbers shatter records with first-timers leading the charge
Longer ballots could mean longer lines at the polls
More Election Headlines
FBI warned of cyberattack on Calif. congressional campaign
11-year-old hacks, changes election results on replica state website
West Virginia to introduce mobile phone voting for midterm elections
Cate, Kersey to suggest November-only elections
Mail ballot voters asked to double-check election packets
Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom talks housing crisis in SD
Trump congratulates Putin on winning reelection, gets slammed by McCain
Democratic front-runners in governor’s race campaign in San Diego
Robert Mueller indicts 13 Russians, 3 Russian entities for election interference
Polls close in Alabama’s Senate election