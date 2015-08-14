Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
El Nino
Local scientists report substantial ice melting in Antarctica during recent El Nino
La Niña pattern could form as El Niño’s fades
El Niño goes to sleep as La Niña awakens, scientists say
Seahorses wash ashore at Coronado beach
El Niño rains creating dangerous wildfire season
More El Nino Headlines
Chula Vista prepares for El Niño
Mayors ask Gov. Brown to declare state of emergency ahead of El Niño
‘Hot’ ocean temps could mean most powerful El Niño, scientists say
San Diego leaders declare state of emergency ahead of El Niño
All of California to feel effects of El Niño
County prepares for El Niño
Scientist says massive El Niño is now ‘too big to fail’
El Niño storms could flood up to 54K county residents, study says
Snakebites surge during El Niño’s hot, cold phases, study shows
Triple-digit heat wave to bake inland areas all weekend