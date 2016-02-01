Skip to content
El Nino 2016
El Niño goes to sleep as La Niña awakens, scientists say
Seahorses wash ashore at Coronado beach
El Niño rains creating dangerous wildfire season
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for San Diego
Rare ‘super bloom’ carpets Death Valley with wildflowers
More El Nino 2016 Headlines
Winter storm brings heavy rain to San Diego
Historic trees that fell victim to El Niño get new life
Grant to focus on 5 coastal cities threatened by El Niño
High winds topple hundreds of trees
Musician was on way to performance when falling tree killed her
TV reporter, photographer injured by falling tree
Powerful winds blamed for boats breaking free from moorings
Homeowner mistook falling tree for earthquake
SDG&E restores power to almost all customers
Woman killed when giant tree topples onto car