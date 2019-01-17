Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
El Chapo
‘El Chapo’ sentenced to life in US prison
Prosecutors ask for life in prison for El Chapo
US officials want $12.6B from El Chapo; his attorney says he doesn’t have ‘all that money’
New York judge rejects ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s bid for a new trial
Judge rejects El Chapo’s prison accommodations request
More El Chapo Headlines
El Chapo’s attorney asks a judge to intervene over ‘cruel and unusual’ prison conditions
Sons of ‘El Chapo’ charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs into U.S.
Ted Cruz has ‘better chance’ of paying for wall than ‘El Chapo,’ attorney says
Notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman convicted on all counts
‘El Chapo’ jury begins deliberations after 56 witnesses, 200 hours of testimony
‘El Chapo’ Guzman accused in court documents of having sex with young girls
Only one witness testified in El Chapo’s defense
Drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ won’t take stand in his trial
Witness testifies he, El Chapo’s wife and sons helped coordinate kingpin’s last prison escape
El Chapo’s ex-lover says he drew her into life of drug trafficking