El Cerrito
Woman hit by vehicle suffers serious injuries
Police seek driver who caused crash after running red light
Driver dies after car crashes into light pole
Video
Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting
Family wants answers after man is shot, killed by police
More El Cerrito Headlines
Officer-involved shooting reported in El Cerrito
Thief escapes after robbing College Area bank
2 men arrested for attempted robbery at gas station
Man uses demand note to rob bank
Fire burns in canyon behind homes
Broken water main shuts down street near SDSU
Hit-run driver strikes 8-year-old boy on skateboard
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after pursuit
Thieves smash pawnshop jewelry case