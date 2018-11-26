Skip to content
El Cajon Police Department
Jury rules in favor of El Cajon cop in deadly shooting of Alfred Olango
El Cajon appoints new police chief
Fire breaks out at business in El Cajon
Teen stabs grandmother in El Cajon, police say
Man killed in East County after suspected car theft leads to shooting
More El Cajon Police Department Headlines
4 young men injured in fiery crash expected to survive
4 young men injured in fiery crash
Bicyclist injured after being struck by SUV in El Cajon
Minivan crashes into East County garage
Suspect in fatal stabbing in El Cajon identified
Man seriously injured in El Cajon hit-and-run
Man drives into motel, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Man killed with frying pan at group home
El Cajon motorcycle cop injured in morning hit-and-run
Man shot during armed robbery attempt