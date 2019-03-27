Skip to content
education
North County boy severely burned by school experiment gone wrong
North County student begins competing in national spelling bee
51 attorneys general request automatic student loan debt forgiveness for veterans
Mother questions ‘one-sided’ family life education, claims it shames girls
Disney workers can enroll at a Florida college, and Disney will pay for it
More education Headlines
Billionaire promises to pay off students loans for graduating class
College Board to modify how students are scored on SAT
Lunchroom worker fired for letting student take food for free refuses to take new offer from school
California parents protest new sex education guidelines
District to give students more sleep by starting school late
Families rally to save local charter schools
Ex-La Jolla teacher denied mental health diversion for sex charges
MiraCosta College announces intention to offer 2 free years of tuition
Gov. Newsom appoints San Diego teen to Board of Education
Betsy DeVos blasted for proposing deep cuts to Special Olympics, student programs