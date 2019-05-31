Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Eddie Gallagher
Military leaders raise concern as Trump suggests blocking punishment for Navy SEAL
Trump says he won’t allow Navy to punish SEAL who posed with dead body
Trump restores rank of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher
Navy dismisses case against SEAL accused of covering up war crimes
Trump moves to rescind medals awarded to Navy SEAL’s prosecutors
More Eddie Gallagher Headlines
Navy SEAL’s attorney speaks about outcome of war crimes trial
Navy SEAL demoted for posing with corpse
Navy SEAL found not guilty of murder charges
Defense testimony ends in Navy SEAL war crimes trial
Experts analyze video of wounded prisoner at SEAL’s war crimes trial
Navy SEAL charged with murder was targeted for being ‘old school,’ attorney says
SEAL snipers testify that Gallagher shot civilians in Iraq
SEAL testifies he killed ISIS fighter, Eddie Gallagher didn’t
Jury seated for trial of Navy SEAL accused of murder in Iraq
Navy SEAL war crimes case on recess until June 10