Economy
Dow falls 800 points over recession fears
Americans having fewer kids poses risk to economy, experts say
US auto plants would shut down within week if border closes, economist says
US added only 20,000 jobs last month — fewest since September 2017
Dow falls 832 points in third-worst day ever
Touring Amazon’s new University City tech hub
Almost half of US families can’t afford basics like rent and food
Qualcomm says takeover deal has ‘unacceptably high level of risk’
200,000 jobs added to U.S. economy in January
San Diego unemployment rate hits decade low
Study: Chargers ‘convadium’ would be economic boost
Study shows strip clubs bring $70M to San Diego economy
Work begins on $18M East County hotel
October jobs report crushes expectations
U.S. economy only grows 1.5% as global slowdown hits