earthquakes
Earthquake strikes in Los Angeles
Series of earthquakes shakes El Centro
Small earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs
Earthquake strikes near Joshua Tree National Park
3.5 magnitude quake recorded near Ridgecrest
More earthquakes Headlines
Earthquake simulator mimics feel of an 8.0 magnitude quake
Everything you need to know to prepare for a natural disaster
Trump declares emergency in California after powerful earthquakes
Ridgecrest shifts into ‘recovery mode’ as aftershocks continue
Satellite images show crack in Earth caused by 7.1 magnitude earthquake
11 small earthquakes rattle Ridgecrest overnight
USGS debunks 5 common earthquake myths
Catch the day’s top headlines with the FOX 5 Weekend Update
Big earthquake likely to hit San Francisco Bay area before 2030
Earthquake warning system to be tested in San Diego County