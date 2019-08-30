Skip to content
DUI
8 arrested on suspicion of DUI in Escondido
Deputies on the lookout for impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday
7 arrested at Mission Bay DUI checkpoint
1 arrested at weekend DUI checkpoint
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole
More DUI Headlines
Proposed law would fund tech to prevent drunk driving
Woman gets 13-year sentence for DUI crash that killed Lyft passenger
Woman paralyzes man in suspected DUI hit-and-run
DUI suspect accused of running red light, killing driver faces judge
DUI driver crashes into sign
Drunk driver hits deputy patrol car
Alleged drunk driver caught on video falling out of truck before crash
DUI arrests made during Labor Day Weekend checkpoints
CHP makes 20 DUI arrests at start of Labor Day Weekend
DUI suspect takes out wall in police chase